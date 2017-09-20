Packers dealing with injuries going into game vs Bengals

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The banged-up Green Bay Packers are starting practice this week with about a dozen players on the injury report.

Receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, along with defensive lineman Mike Daniels were among the notable Packers who left last week's 34-23 loss to Atlanta with injuries.

The Packers were already without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga.

Coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the injuries before practice on Wednesday. He hopes that all his sidelined players will be able to progress through the week as the team gets ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.