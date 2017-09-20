Martini stirring Notre Dame defence on more regular basis

A former Virginia high school all-stater, Martini is one of just two players on the Irish roster, along with All-American offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who has appeared in all 41 games over the last four years, including 13 starts.

"He just does exactly what we ask him to do and excels at it," coach Brian Kelly said upon Martini winning the program's coveted Next Man In award last winter. "When we talk about next man in, I think it's about, 'What can I do for the team?' and 'I'll be ready when you call on me,' and that's Greer Martini."

Being ready for Michigan State occupies Martini's mind this week. A year ago, the Spartans stormed to a 36-7 lead by late in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium before holding on for a 36-28 win.

"We have a point to prove," Martini said. "Obviously, we didn't like the outcome last year."

Michigan State piled up 501 yards, including 260 on the ground.

Through three games in 2016, Notre Dame was allowing 439 yards and 32 points per game. Through three games this season under new co-ordinator Mike Elko, the Irish are allowing 333 yards and 18.7 points.

"Just the understanding of the scheme each week," Martini said of how the defence has improved. "You kind of get better with it, just less missed assignments, better communication, the clarity of what we're saying to each other. We're all on the same page."

Regarding future pages, Martini says he would "love to continue my football career after here, but I'm a finance major. I don't really know what I want to do yet, but I'll figure it out."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Anthony Anderson, The Associated Press