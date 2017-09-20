Thompson is not-so-secret weapon for Redskins' offence

Thompson is able to find holes in defences, something the Redskins will be counting on Sunday night against the Oakland Raiders with tight end Jordan Reed's status in doubt because of injury.

"You can hand it to him, you can toss it to him, you could throw him the football out of the backfield," Oakland coach Jack Del Rio said. "He's been good."

Not only has Thompson been a big part of the Redskins' third-ranked rushing offence, but quarterback Kirk Cousins raves about him as a teammate and his versatility.

"It's a thrill to play with him," Cousins said. "I've told him that. I've said: 'You're the kind of guy you want in the huddle in a tense moment, in an away stadium,' just because you feel like he's a guy who has composure about him and the moment's not too big for him."

In a backfield rotation with Robert Kelley and rookie Samaje Perine, Thompson seems to relish his role as a jack of all trades and master of most. His self-professed "little-man syndrome" makes him want to play bigger than his size and prove he belongs in the NFL.

"I can handle as much as they give me," Thompson said. "I have an idea or a feeling on what my workload will be, which is usually between 10-15 (carries), and for me I'm just trying to make the best of that."

While doing his best, Thompson always thinks about his worst. As much as Kelley tells him to let go of mistakes, Thompson believes he's better for dwelling on what went wrong.

"When I mess something up, it will stay with me for years and I will never forget about it," Thompson said. "It's something that as a human you have to let it go and you have to move on, but for me that motivates me to be better the next play and moving forward."

NOTES: After Reed didn't practice because of a rib/chest injury, Gruden said, "The plan is we've got to get him healthy and the concern is he's not healthy right now." ... Kelley (rib), CB Josh Norman (shoulder), RT Morgan Moses (ankle/shoulder), LB Mason Foster (shoulder), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder) and S Deshazor Everett (knee) were all limited in practice.

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press