Royals use long ball in 15-5 rout of Jays

TORONTO — Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in Kansas City's eight-run second inning and the Royals went on to paste the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas added solo homers as the Royals piled on with four more runs in the sixth inning. Starter Jakob Junis allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings to help Kansas City end a three-game losing skid.

Merrifield and Moustakas had three hits apiece as Kansas City outhit Toronto 18-6.

The Royals (74-77) are clinging to faint playoff hopes in the American League. They entered play four games behind Minnesota in the race for the second wild-card spot.

Melky Cabrera drove in Lorenzo Cain with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before the Royals erupted in the second. The first five Royals reached base in the frame, with Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer driving in two runs apiece.

Merrifield added an RBI single while Alex Gordon stole third and came home on a Russell Martin throwing error. Luis Santos replaced Toronto starter Brett Anderson with one out but didn't fare much better.

Perez turned on an 0-2 pitch for his 26th homer of the year and Moustakas doubled for his second hit of the inning before the Toronto reliever finally got the last two outs.

Anderson (3-4) gave up seven hits, eight earned runs and two walks. He started trending on Twitter after a video clip appeared to show him tearing his cap in frustration while sitting on the dugout bench.

In the sixth, Merrifield hit a 1-0 pitch from Carlos Ramirez into the seats for his 18th homer. It was the first earned run allowed by the right-hander in 47 2/3 innings at the minor- and major-league level this year.

Moustakas set a franchise record later in the inning when he belted his 37th homer of the season. It moved him past Steve Balboni (1985) for the Royals' all-time single-season high.