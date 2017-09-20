Peacock, Gurriel lead Astros over White Sox 4-3

Astros SS Carlos Correa was awaiting word from his family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island Wednesday morning as a category four storm. Correa was especially concerned about his grandmother, who he had not talked to since Wednesday morning.

"You get worried because you know it's really bad and you hear it from the news and from people how bad it's getting," Correa said. "My grandma's house is really close to the river and most likely will get flooded. It's just waiting to hear from word from her and how she's doing."

On a day where his thoughts were on his homeland, Correa wore shoes with the Puerto Rican flag on them and he wrote "Pray for Mexico" and "Pray for Puerto Rico" on his cap.

ANDERSON EXTENDS STREAK

White Sox SS Tim Anderson extended his hit streak to 11 games with a single in the eighth. Anderson hit a liner off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson's glove hand and beat out the throw to first.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Carson Fulmer (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season Thursday in the series finale. Fulmer earned his first career win as a starter in his last outing, allowing one run in six innings Sept. 10 against the Giants.

Astros: LHP Dallas Keuchel (13-4) will look to continue his strong season Thursday. Keuchel allowed one run in six innings in his last start, a win over Seattle Saturday.

