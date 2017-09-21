Sporting KC beats Red Bulls 2-1 to win 4th US Open Cup title

"Our team pushed," he said. "They gave everything they had to each other, to the game. I'm gutted for them. I'm just gutted for the organization and the fans, because it's a heartbreaking moment."

Sporting KC won its first Open Cup in 2004, when it was known as the Wizards, and added trophies in 2012 and 2015. That means it has won four major trophies since 2012, counting an MLS title in 2013.

Sporting KC's midfield celebration was led by the defensive trio of Zusi, Matt Besler and Seth Sinovic. They have been part of the club's last three Open Cup titles, and they were instrumental in stifling Wright-Phillips, Sacha Kljestan and the Red Bulls' potent attack for the first 90 minutes.

The sellout crowd of 21,523 that joined in their party included Kansas City sports icons such as Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier and Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett.

"We knew this would be a very difficult match in that they would come and throw everything forward," Vermes said. "They have some young guys on their team. So do we. But one of the things about young guys is they have no fear, so they were coming the whole game."

Sporting KC improved to 4-0 in MLS Cup and Open Cup finals under Vermes, who has displayed a remarkable ability to massage and overhaul his roster each year. And a solid performance by goalkeeper Tim Melia, featuring several dazzling second-half saves, made him 11-0-2 in Open Cup games.

Meanwhile, the result was another bitter disappointment in a major competition for the Red Bulls, who lost their only other Open Cup final to the Chicago Fire in 2003.

New York is the only original MLS club that has never captured the MLS Cup or Open Cup.

It was also a bitter defeat for Marsch, who had placed an emphasis on the single-elimination tournament. The Red Bulls manager won four Open Cups during his playing career, and he believed that winning the silver trophy could spur his ascending club onto bigger things.

Instead, it was Blessing and Sporting KC that lifted it into the air.

"There are no consolation prizes in finals," Marsch said, "but I feel like our team played great. I feel like our team went after the game, dictated the pace of the game in many ways — controlled many parts of it. And we were unlucky not to come away with more."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press