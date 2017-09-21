Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Kansas City 15 Toronto 5
N.Y. Yankees 11 Minnesota 3
Oakland 3 Detroit 2
Boston 9 Baltimore 0
Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 5
Texas 8 Seattle 6
National League
Miami 9 N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 4 Colorado 0
Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 2
Washington 7 Atlanta 3
Arizona 13 San Diego 7
Interleague
Tampa Bay 8 Chicago Cubs 1
---
NHL Pre-season
Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 1
Vancouver 5 Calgary 3
Washington 4 Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 5 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 3
St. Louis 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Arizona 5 Anaheim 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2, at Brooklyn, NY.
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT), at Allentown, Pa.
---
MLS
Montreal 5 Toronto FC 3
Atlanta United FC 4 Los Angeles 0
---
By The Canadian Press
