West Indies wins toss, bowls 1st in 2nd ODI against England

NOTTINGHAM, England — West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second one-day international against England at Trent Bridge.

West Indies captain Jason Holder decided to put England in on a cloudy afternoon, with rain forecast for later in the day.

England selected an unchanged team after winning the first game comfortably.

West Indies made two changes. Chris Gayle was missing with injury and was replaced at the top of the order by Kyle Hope. Seamer Miguel Cummins came in for spinner Devendra Bishoo.