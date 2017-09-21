Man United revenue climbs 13 per cent to record $783 million

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United generated a record 581.2 million pounds ($783 million) during Jose Mourinho's first year as manager.

United won the League Cup and the Europa League last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for this season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.

As well as the 13 per cent jump in revenue, United also reported Thursday that pre-tax profits rose 8 per cent to 39.2 million pounds in the year to June 30, 2017.

Staff costs climbed 14 per cent to 31.3 million pounds, largely due to salaries of players.