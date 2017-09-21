Flames fire back at city with arena numbers

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames say they were willing to contribute $275 million of their own money to a new arena before they ended negotiations with the city.

Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation's proposal released early Thursday morning included raising $225 million via a Community Revitalization Levy, which is tax collected from new development that springs up around the new arena.

CSEC repeated their position that have halted negotiations with city.

"After two years of discussions, the Flames see absolutely no basis upon which a new agreement can be achieved with the city and have concluded that there is no point to continue the pursuit of a new arena in Calgary," the Flames said in a statement.