No. 1 Alabama opens SEC slate visiting undefeated Vanderbilt

No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 18 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 61-19-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

A perfect record for the winner in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Vanderbilt has never upset the top-ranked team in seven previous tries, while Alabama under coach Nick Saban has won 18 straight against the SEC East.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur against Alabama's experienced secondary. Shurmur ranks fourth in the SEC averaging 234.3 yards passing, and he already has eight TDs — one off his total for all of 2016. Shurmur also has yet to be intercepted this season, while Alabama has five interceptions. Alabama S Minkah Fitzpatrick had six interceptions last season and has school record returning four for TDs in his career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Hurts. The sophomore is the third dual-threat quarterback Vanderbilt has faced this season, but bigger and stronger at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds. Hurts ranks fourth in the SEC averaging 104 yards per game rushing and 10th with 157.3 yards passing.

Vanderbilt: RB Ralph Webb. Vanderbilt's all-time leading rusher has been stymied so far this season with defences focusing on stopping him. He ranks 18th all-time in SEC history with 3,491 yards, but Webb has only 149 yards rushing.