No. 7 Washington faces Colorado in Pac-12 title game rematch

No. 7 Washington (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Colorado (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 10:07 p.m. (FS1)

Line: Washington by 10 1/2.

Series record: Washington leads 10-5-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

This is a rematch of the Pac-12 title game a season ago, when Washington routed Colorado 41-10. The Buffaloes are trying to downplay the revenge factor and simply referring to this game a barometer to see how they stack up. Colorado is looking for its first 4-0 start since 1998 — the last season under coach Rick Neuheisel before he left for Washington.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington's Dante Pettis has returned a punt for a score in each of the first three games. That gives him eight scores on punt returns for his career, which ties the NCAA record held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma). Don't be surprised if the Buffaloes kick far, far away from Pettis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: LT Trey Adams. He and his fellow linemen are keeping QB Jake Browning safe along with opening big holes for RB Myles Gaskin. Adams was a first-team, All-Pac-12 player last season.

Colorado: LB Drew Lewis. He has registered 10 or more tackles in all three games this season, his first as a starter. Lewis spent 2014 with Washington as a redshirt, before going to Coffeyville Community College for one season.