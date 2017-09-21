No. 12 Florida State returns to action hosting NC State

North Carolina State (2-1) at No. 12 Florida State (0-1), Saturday, Noon ET (ABC/ESPN2)

Line: Florida State by 13.

Series record: Florida State leads 26-11.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Florida State has been idle the past two weeks due to Hurricane Irma and is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1989. North Carolina State is trying to get off to a fast start in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which is something it has not had much success doing. The Wolfpack have won only two of their past 10 conference openers.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels vs. Florida State S Derwin James. A matchup between players who are known for their versatility. Samuels lines up mostly in the slot but also has seen some time at H-back. The senior is tied for third in the conference and fifth in Football Subdivision, averaging 8.7 receptions per game. James will see most of his time at safety but also can play linebacker and be a rush end in blitz packages.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Carolina State: DE Bradley Chubb. The senior is second in the ACC with 5.5 tackles for loss and also leads the Wolfpack in sacks with 1.5.

Florida State: QB James Blackman. With Deondre Francois out for the year with a knee injury, Blackman is the first true freshman to start under centre for the Seminoles since Chip Ferguson in 1985.