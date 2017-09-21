Browns-Colts Capsule

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (25)

COLTS Defence — OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (29)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns have lost seven of last eight in series since re-entering NFL in 1999. ... Cleveland opened as favourite for first time since 2015 and as road favourite for first time since 2012. ... Browns last road win came Oct. 11, 2015 at Baltimore. ... LT Joe Thomas begins game with 10,062 consecutive snaps played on Browns' offensive line, believed to be longest streak in league history. ... Rookie QB DeShone Kizer returns to Indiana after playing college football at Notre Dame. ... WR Corey Coleman, Browns' 2016 first-round draft pick will miss game after going on injured reserve with broken right hand. ... DL Myles Garrett, No. 1 overall pick in 2017 draft, continues to deal with ankle injury. ... Browns are tied for No. 3 in NFL with 11 passing plays of 20 yards or longer. ... Cleveland's senior personnel executive Ryan Grigson spent previous five seasons as Colts general manager. ... Since 1999, Indy has been 0-3 once (2011) . ... Colts offensive co-ordinator Rob Chudzinski was Browns head coach in 2013. ... Indy coach Chuck Pagano was assistant on Browns staff from 2001-04 and is looking for win No. 50. ... RB Frank Gore needs eight carries to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,996) for ninth all-time and 11 carries to reach No. 3,000. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs 73 yards to pass Lenny Moore (6,039) for fourth on franchise's career list. ... Colts' defence allows 2.52 yards per carry, second best in NFL. ... Fantasy Tip: Colts TE Jack Doyle was Jacoby Brissett's favourite target last week. As Brissett continues to learn playbook and get in sync with new teammates, expect Doyle to continue to get chances against No. 19 pass defence.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

By The Associated Press