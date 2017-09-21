In Shanghai, LA Kings win 1st NHL preseason game in China

Team allegiances were generally lacking during the game, with the exception of the Canadian flags and rowdy Canadian fans in the audience.

Spectator Inge Zhang, who was wearing a Miami Heat jersey with pink letters, admitted being more a fan of basketball than hockey. A media co-operation manager for the Shanghai Sharks basketball team, she was excited because she'd heard Kobe Bryant might make an appearance.

"So we came here actually for Kobe Bryant," she said while her friend laughed. "But I love this sport, too."

Bryant did make a brief appearance in a video message to support his hometown team, the Kings.

"I see more foreigners here tonight than Chinese, but I think there are still a lot of hockey fans in China," Zhang added. "I think the NHL should take this opportunity to grow the sport here."

That's the plan now that the NHL has signed a contract to bring two preseason games to China for six of the next eight years. The Kings and Canucks play their second game in Beijing on Saturday.

"The effort here really is to build from the grassroots up, to try to grow the appreciation for the sport, the understanding of the sport," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said before the game. "We've certainly made the Chinese Ice Hockey Federation and the Chinese government aware that we're willing to help any way we can as they gear up and prepare for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games."

Despite the positive reaction of the fans to the first game in Shanghai, it's just the first step in a long process.

"It's great for China itself to see the NHL live and in-person, see the speed of the game, how good the players are," said Vancouver coach Travis Green. "But whenever you're bringing hockey to a new country, it's going to take time. I think it's great the NHL is committed to doing that."

By Justin Bergman, The Associated Press