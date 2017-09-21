Redskins look to emulate Raiders' offence in prime time

SWISS ARMY KNIVES: This should be a showdown of multidimensional threats: Oakland's Cordarrelle Patterson, who's proving he can be more than an elite kick returner, and Washington's Chris Thompson, who's far more than a third-down back. Patterson is the active leader in kick return average, has two catches for 8 yards and ran for a 43-yard touchdown last week.

"He can play running back, receiver, tight end, he can play it all," Carr said. "To have a guy like that, you don't want to say Swiss Army knife because he does them all really well. He's not just OK at some things. He's really good at all of them."

Thompson has three of the Redskins' four offensive touchdowns.

"My role is to get 10-15 touches a game catching and receiving and making the best of it, and as a third-down back that's what I have to do," Thompson said.

REUNION GAME: Raiders cornerback David Amerson returns to Washington for the first time since being waived by the Redskins early in 2015. Amerson was a second-round pick by Washington in 2013 and had a rough second season when he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 73.6 per cent of passes at him with 10 TDs, according to Pro Football Focus. He was cut early the next season and revived his career in Oakland, earning a $38 million, four-year contract extension in 2016.

MIX-AND-MATCH: Washington defensive co-ordinator Greg Manusky rotates through 17 regulars on defence, particularly along the line. Second-year lineman Matt Ioannidis started against the Rams, and the Redskins are expecting to use him often Sunday night in all situations.

"He's just gotten himself in bigger, stronger shape," Gruden said. "Moving him to end full-time has helped him, kind of keeping him out of the nose guard position for now I think has been beneficial to him."

BLITZING SAFETY: Joseph spent plenty of time in the offensive backfield last week. Joseph blitzed six times against the Jets, forcing Josh McCown into one sack and getting one of his own when he also forced a turnover. That was a rare play for the Raiders, who hadn't had a sack from a defensive back since D.J. Hayden got one on Nov. 1, 2015.

"I should have definitely got more sacks than I did, I feel like I should have had three but you know I was happy to make that play," he said.

RUN, RUN REDSKINS: Left tackle Trent Williams knows he'll have to deal with Khalil Mack, but would love it if the Redskins ran the ball as much as they did in Los Angeles. It could also help contain Carr and the Raiders' offence.

"We have to possess the ball," Williams said. "We've got to find a way to slow down their pass rushers and also keep the ball out of their hands."

