Dodgers clinch tie for NL West, end skid, top Phillies 5-4

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier and Curtis Granderson homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a tie for the NL West title, ending a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Thursday.

The Dodgers can win their fifth straight division crown Friday night with either a victory at home over San Francisco or a loss by second-place Arizona to Miami.

Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep by the last-place Phillies, winning for just the sixth time in 26 games.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner sustained a bruised right thumb when he was hit by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the first and exited the game. Turner is hitting a team-leading .321 with 21 homers and 70 RBIs.