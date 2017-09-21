Od Dominion to start freshman QB vs No. 13 Virginia Tech

"I never let anything around me rattle me or anything. I always try to be calm and deliver the ball," he said.

The Hokies (3-0) don't have much film to review, but defensive co-ordinator Bud Foster liked what he saw.

"He looked like he kept his composure pretty good against Carolina. Now Carolina blitzed early and quite a bit, not just him but the other quarterbacks, and was able to get pressure on the quarterback. I think when he came in, they did a couple things running him a little bit that may have tried to slow things down," Foster said.

"We have to pick our spots. Obviously we can't just be blitz happy which then maybe puts us out there in one on one situations where all of sudden they can create a play and make something happen," Foster said.

The key for Old Dominion, Wilder said, is getting everyone else to up their game.

"The biggest thing I reminded them is everybody's got to point the finger right at themselves, starting with me," he said. "We all got to rally together and get better as a team. You have to own that when it happens."

Foster is interested to see what the Monarchs dial up for Williams.

"Obviously I'm expecting to see some quarterback runs or the ball in his hands a few times," he said. "He's that kind of athlete. But then he's also got enough people around him that he doesn't have to rely on him exclusively.

"He's got a good corps of receivers. He can throw the ball well. He's got a live arm."

And, Williams said, the confidence that his team will rally behind him.

"Getting guys to play for me," he said when asked what his biggest strength is. "I always get guys to play for me. They know I'm going to give them 100 per cent and they're going to give it to me back."

By Hank Kurz Jr., The Associated Press