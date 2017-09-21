Nicholas Lindheim, Matt Atkins share Web.com Tour lead

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Nicholas Lindheim and Matt Atkins each shot 6-under 64 to share the first-round lead at the DAP Championship, the third of four events in the Web.com Tour Finals.

Lindheim began his round by holing his second shot on the short par-4 10th hole at Canterbury Golf Club. He shot 6-under 29 on his first nine before coming home in even par.

The event is the third of four tournaments that determine 25 PGA Tour cards. The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to place in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible. Lindheim, a PGA Tour rookie this season, finished 197th in the FedEx Cup.

Atkins has already earned a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 on the regular-season Web.com money list. Those players are competing for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.