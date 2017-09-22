Thursday's Games

Sports 01:05 AM

Thursday's Games

NFL

L.A. Rams 41 San Francisco 39

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1 Toronto 0

Minnesota 12 Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 1

Texas 4 Seattle 2

National League

L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 8 Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 3 Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)

San Diego 3 Colorado 0

---

NHL Pre-season

Los Angeles 5 Vancouver 2

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

New Jersey 4 Montreal 1

Minnesota 1 Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6 Detroit 1

Colorado 5 Dallas 1

San Jose 5 Vegas 2

---

By The Canadian Press

