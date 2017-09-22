Huskers desperate for win over Rutgers after week of tumult

LINCOLN, Neb. — The man who hired him just got fired, and his team has dropped six of nine and is coming off a loss to an opponent from the Mid-American Conference.

Pressure on coach Mike Riley has intensified in the wake of athletic director Shawn Eichorst's dismissal. The 64-year-old Riley said he's relying on his decades of experience in dealing with the highs and lows of coaching to help get him and his players through this rough patch as the Cornhuskers open Big Ten play at home against Rutgers on Saturday.

"This is supposed to be fun," Riley said, "so we want to get them ready to play. It's only fun, I've found, when you win. We're trying every way to do that. The rest of what might occur out there, I don't have any control of. I know what we're doing. I know we have good people."

Nebraska (1-2) really could use a good start against Rutgers (1-2). The Cornhuskers fell behind less than two minutes into their loss at Oregon on Sept. 9 and less than four minutes into their home loss to Northern Illinois .

The Huskers have trailed at halftime in seven of nine games since last October and are 1-6 in them. They have been behind at the half in 16 of 29 games since Riley took over in 2015, and they are 5-11 in those.

"We certainly want to be a fast starting team," Riley said, "and one of our goals that we have weekly is that we want to score on the first drive of both halves."

Against Oregon, Tanner Lee threw an interception on the Huskers' first play from scrimmage. Last week, Nebraska looked good through its first six plays, driving from its 25 to the Northern Illinois 10 before the Huskies' Shawun Lurry jumped a route and returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown.

The poor starts the last two weeks have been demoralizing , and Riley said it's his job to rebuild his team's confidence.

Rutgers, on the other hand, will enter Memorial Stadium with as much self-assurance as any team could have when on a 14-game losing streak in Big Ten games.

The Scarlet Knights played then-No. 8 Washington tough into the fourth quarter of a 30-14 loss in the opener. They lost 16-13 to Eastern Michigan before beating Morgan State 65-0 last week.