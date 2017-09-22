Earthquake-hit Mexico City plans archery world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The governing body of archery says Mexico City is still preparing to host the world championships next month despite extensive earthquake damage.

Mexico City is due to host the event, including a congress of archery officials, from Oct. 15-22. Competition finals are being staged in the Zocalo square in the city centre.

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen says "while the authorities' immediate priority will be dealing with the aftermath of the earthquakes, the 2017 World Archery Congress and Championships should continue as planned."

Dielen says free entry for spectators to the finals can "act as a positive spectacle of sport and solidarity for the people of Mexico City."