Pearson back working under Leicester owners at Belgian team

LEUVEN, Belgium — Two years after being fired by Leicester, Nigel Pearson is back working under the owners of the English club as coach of second-division Belgian team OH Leuven.

Leuven was recently taken over by the Thailand-based King Power Group, which owns Leicester.

Pearson was fired by Leicester in the off-season of 2015, weeks after keeping the team in the Premier League thanks to a late-season run of results. The club's owners — the Srivaddhanaprabha family — said at the time that "fundamental differences in perspective exist between" it and Pearson.

Leuven narrowly avoided relegation last season, a year after being demoted from Belgium's top division.