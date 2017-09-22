Duke visits UNC hoping to keep hold of Victory Bell

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke is trying to do something even more difficult for the Blue Devils than winning the Victory Bell: keeping hold of it.

The Blue Devils (3-0) begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday by visiting North Carolina (1-2, 0-1) in an earlier-than-usual renewal of their fierce Tobacco Road rivalry.

Duke claimed the travelling trophy by knocking off the ranked Tar Heels 28-27 last year in Durham. The challenge now is to keep possession of it for another year — and the only way to do that, of course, is to beat North Carolina for a second straight year.

Duke receiver Johnathan Lloyd says the bell has been kept in the hallway on the first floor of the Blue Devils' team headquarters, "so you can see it, ring it as you go by." He added that, while he was in an early-week meeting with coach David Cutcliffe, someone rang it loudly.

"Very fitting," he said. "I haven't (kept ownership of) it since I've been here, so I want to keep it until I leave."

The only Duke team in the past 27 years to beat the Tar Heels for a second consecutive season was one of the best in school history — the 2013 group that claimed an unlikely ACC Coastal Division championship and a spot in the league title game.

Before that, the last Duke team to maintain possession of the painted bell on wheels was the 1989 crew led by Steve Spurrier that routed the Tar Heels 41-0 in Chapel Hill — then posed for a photo in front of the Kenan Stadium scoreboard.

The Blue Devils have brought some balance back to a one-sided rivalry, winning three of five meetings after North Carolina claimed 21 of the 22 matchups before that.

Duke has won all three games this season by at least two touchdowns, including a 34-20 victory over Baylor last week in which the Bears hit three big plays for touchdowns but were otherwise neutralized by a stout Blue Devils defence. North Carolina is coming off a road victory at Old Dominion after losing home games to California and No. 19 Louisville.

"I saw progress," UNC coach Larry Fedora said.