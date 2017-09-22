Bills without tackles Cordy Glenn, Marcell Dareus for Denver

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus when they play the Denver Broncos. Neither player practiced this week.

Glenn hurt his right ankle in Buffalo's 9-3 loss to Carolina. He also has been limited by a left foot injury that kept him out for much of the preseason.

The Bills will be facing one of the best pass rushers in Von Miller. Rookie Dion Dawkins will replace Glenn.

Dareus injured his right foot against the Panthers and has been wearing a boot. He has struggled the past two seasons and has one tackle through two games.