Toronto FC looks to get back on track

The Revolution fired Heaps in the wake of 3-1 and 7-0 losses at Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United, respectively.

Assistant coach Tom Soehn, a longtime soccer man who is a former director of soccer operations and coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps, will be at the New England helm for the remainder of the season. Soehn's playing career included stints with the Ottawa Intrepid (1989) and Hamilton Steelers (1990) in the Canadian Soccer League.

New England does not travel well — 10-2-2 at home and 0-12-3 on the road. The Revs have scored 34 goals at home (2.43 a game) as opposed to just 11 away (0.73). New England has lost seven straight on the road, the second-longest away slide in club history.

"They have a lot of good players," said Moor. "They're one of those teams you kind of scratch your head at why they are where they are in the standings.

"But then again, just like Montreal, it's another team (whose) playoff life is on the line ... Any time there's a firing mid-season, a lot of times the players try to step up and want to prove themselves. So we have to be ready again for a desperate team that is going to do absolutely everything they can to get three points. And a lot of times that's a dangerous team."

Defence has also been an issue with New England ranking 20th in goals against, giving up 1.76 goals a game.

The teams split two earlier meetings this season, with New England winning 3-0 June 3 at Gillette Stadium and Toronto winning 2-0 June 23 at BMO Field.

Toronto is 2-8-4 in New England, where the Revs are undefeated in the last five meetings (3-0-2) between the two.

———

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press