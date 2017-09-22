Ducks, back in Top 25, open Pac-12 season at struggling ASU

Here are some things to look for when the Ducks play the Sun Devils on Saturday night:

THIRD DOWN: Arizona State's defence has had more than its share of troubles against teams on third down.

Opponents have converted 54.5 per cent of their opportunities. That could spell big trouble against Oregon, with its prolific running game and standout young quarterback Justin Herbert.

"Obviously, we need to get off the field," Graham said. "We've been in third and seven or eight, third and 10 or 12 or 20, and those are times where the percentages should be with you. We're getting to third down and even second-and-long so those are situations we have to look at to get better at getting off the field."

ACCURATE WILKINS: Quarterback Manny Wilkins is off to a strong start for the Sun Devils, with remarkable accuracy.

He's thrown 149 passes and has yet to be intercepted. He has 924 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He threw 12 TDs all of last season.

NELSON STATUS: Oregon senior receiver Charles Nelson was carted off the field during the 49-13 victory at Wyoming last Saturday. On Monday, Taggart confirmed the injury was only an ankle sprain and he expected Nelson back "soon" although he did not specify this weekend in Tempe. Nelson was listed atop the depth chart for the game. He has 15 catches for 243 receiving yards.

STEALING SIGNS: In past years, Oregon has taken great pains to make sure Arizona isn't stealing its signals, even putting up large screens on the sidelines. Taggart said he wasn't going to bother.

"If they can pick up our signs and stop us, more power to them," he said. "We're not concerned about that."

LAST YEAR: Arizona State went to Oregon last year with a boatload of players out with injuries, including the starting quarterback, top receiver, leading rusher, top run stopper and best cornerback.

Needless to say, it was a long day for the Sun Devils in Eugene, even though they were playing an Oregon team that had plenty of troubles of its own.

The Ducks rolled for 734 yards, second-most in school history, in a 54-35 victory.

It was Oregon's lone victory in a stretch of eight Pac-12 games and one of just two conference victories for the Ducks all season.

