Falcons missing 3 injured starters for game against Lions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without three starters Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., right tackle Ryan Schraeder and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw were all ruled out Friday by the Falcons (2-0).

None of them participated in practice this week after being injured in a 34-23 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Beasley, last year's NFL sack leader, hobbled off the field with an ailing hamstring and had already been ruled out of Sunday's game by coach Dan Quinn, who hasn't put a timetable on his return.