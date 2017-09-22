Impact underdogs again against Atlanta

MONTREAL — After toppling Toronto, the Montreal Impact have another high-scoring giant in their sights — Atlanta United.

The Impact (11-12-6) head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to face a team that has outscored opponents 17-3 in its first four games in its spanking new facility, including eight goals from Venezuelan sensation Josef Martinez.

Montreal hopes to find the same magic against fourth-place Atlanta (13-8-7) that saw them hand league-leading Toronto FC their first home defeat of the season 5-3 on Wednesday night at BMO Field.

"It's a similar challenge because it's a team full of confidence, like Toronto," coach Mauro Biello said Friday. "A team that's just plowing through the league.

"Toronto was beating teams 3-0 and 4-0 and it's the same with these guys. We got a big win against Toronto, which gave us a big boost, and now it's about repeating that performance. Tight defence, having the matchups right, having the right shape to face them and then hurt them like we hurt Toronto."

The victory over a Toronto side missing three star players rekindled playoff hopes after the Impact lost four games in a row, including an ugly 3-2 loss at home in their previous outing to the expansion Minnesota United. Seventh-place Montreal sits three points back of the New York Red Bulls, who hold the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot and have a game in hand.

Atlanta is also an expansion team, but it has been a league power from the outset thanks to recruiting that netted South American talent like Martinez, who has 17 goals in only 15 games of an injury-marred campaign, diminutive forward Hector Villalba and playmakers Miguel Almiron and Yamil Asad. Together, they have scored 43 goals in 28 games.

It will be Atlanta's fifth of a six-game homestand that has seen them win 3-0 over Dallas and 7-0 over New England, tie Orlando 3-3 and win 4-0 Wednesday over the slumping Los Angeles Galaxy.

"We'll have to watch those guys and try to make sure they don't get a lot of time on the ball," said Impact midfielder Samuel Piette. "It's a similar team to Toronto.

"They like to possess the ball, move it around and wait for their chances, so we'll have to be very organized defensively and, like in Toronto, try to create chances maybe on the counterattack."