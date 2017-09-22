Idle Steelers LB James Harrison 'just doing what I'm asked'

If anything, Tomlin points to Harrison's downturn in playing time as proof the youth movement the linebackers have undergone as a group over the last four years is finally complete. Williams, Ryan Shazier, Dupree, Chickillo and Watt are all 27 or younger. The Steelers never planned on Harrison being their most effective linebacker into his late 30s, one of the reasons he left for Cincinnati in 2013 in the first place.

Tomlin is confident Harrison's tank is not empty. The proof came in late August when Harrison found himself on the field during the second half of the final preseason game, chasing around third and fourth stringers with the same fervency that he summoned so easily in his prime.

The Steelers believe just because Harrison is a spectator at the moment doesn't mean he will remain one over the course of the next four months. He could very well be on the field Sunday in Chicago (0-2). Watt will sit to rest his aching groin, and depth will be tested with temperatures at Soldier Field expected to soar into the upper-80s.

"There will be a time in the season where we'll call on his services and he'll deliver and deliver in a big way, much like he did in the latter part of 2016," Tomlin said. "In the meantime, we're going to continue to roll people and play and play guys that we see fit and not do a real good job of maybe describing our mindset or outlining their intentions because part of it is gamesmanship and part of it will define itself as we move forward."

Harrison, who was cut numerous times earlier in his career before becoming one of the most feared defenders in the game, isn't exactly worked up over getting leapfrogged on the depth chart. This is hardly the first time he's been in this spot. He'll manage.

"My confidence? You don't got to worry about that," Harrison said. "My confidence is fine."

NOTES: Right tackle Marcus Gilbert (illness) is also out against the Bears. ... Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (left biceps) practiced with the starters on Friday and is questionable.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press