Former Giants, Jets assistant coach Denny Marcin dies at 75

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Former New York Giants and Jets assistant coach Dennis "Denny" Marcin has died. He was 75.

Marcin had been battling an illness and passed away Wednesday in Southport, according to an obituary posted on the website for Peacock, Newnam and White Funeral Home.

The gravelly voiced Marcin, known as "the Old Ball Coach" in football circles, coached the Giants' defensive line from 1997-2003. He helped guide the likes of Michael Strahan and Keith Hamilton to New York's Super Bowl appearance during the 2000 season.

After leaving the Giants, Marcin coached the Jets' defensive linemen, including Shaun Ellis and John Abraham, from 2004-06.