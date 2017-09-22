Gotcha! Jays' Goins gets Todd Frazier with hidden-ball trick

TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins used the hidden-ball trick to retire New York Yankees slugger Todd Frazier on Friday night.

Frazier hit a leadoff double in the third inning, and one out later, Jacoby Ellsbury's deep drive to right was caught by Jose Bautista.

Goins took the throw into the infield while standing near second base. After pretending to toss the ball back to pitcher Marco Estrada, Goins slipped it into his glove, waited for Frazier to step off the base, then quickly tagged him on the left thigh. Frazier insisted he had maintained contact with the base, but umpire Mark Carlson called him out to end the inning.

