Suzuki homers twice as Braves beat Phillies 7-2

"The thing the kid's got is a fastball, and he can throw it in fastball counts to good hitters," Snitker said. "They don't see it. It jumps on them, and there's more in there. I still think once he gets his feet on the ground and really has the belief, you'll see more out of him."

Lively (3-7) gave up six runs, eight hits and two walks in five innings.

"I was trying to find my fastball early in the game," Lively said. "The big part of my game is the fastball and it doesn't help when the fastball is staying toward the middle."

SNITKER

Snitker, who has a one-year contract with a team option for 2018, wants to return for a second full season but he doesn't know what the front office will bring him back. Snitker is 127-148 in 1 1/2 seasons. The 61-year-old has worked 41 years for the Braves, including 20 as a minor league manager and 11 on the Atlanta coaching staff. He can't imagine working for another team. "This has been my life," he said. "It's going to be hard to think about being somewhere else."

HERRERA

Odubel Herrera went 0 for 4, grounding out with the bases loaded in the eighth and ending a 16-game hitting streak against Atlanta. Herrera hit .409 with five homers, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs during the streak. He began the night 12 for 24 in six games at SunTrust Park.

STREAKING

Williams, who debuted on June 30, has 52 RBIs in 75 games, including 22 RBIs in 22 games this month. ... Braves LHP A.J. Minter faced four batters in the seventh and has not walked a batter in 12 big league appearances. Minter has struck out 15 of his last 29 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz won't make his scheduled start Monday because of a cut finger. Snitker said Foltynewicz might not pitch again this season.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is to make his second start of the season and ninth in his career against Atlanta on Saturday. He is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA against the Braves.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (11-12, 4.52 ERA) will try to win for the fifth time in his last six starts. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 starts and one relief outing against Philadelphia.

By George Henry, The Associated Press