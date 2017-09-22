OHL Roundup: Generals down Wolves 8-2

Ryan McLeod struck twice and Albert Michnac also chipped in for the Steelheads (0-1-0).

Olivier Lafreniere kicked out 30 shots for Ottawa. Jacob Ingham turned aside 25 shots for Mississauga.

The 67's went 2-for-5 with the man advantage. The Steelheads went 1-for-5 on the power play.

---

FRONTENACS 3 OTTERS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the winner at 1:32 of overtime, as the Frontenacs sunk Erie.

Cody Morgan also scored for Kingston (1-0-0).

Owen Headrick had a pair of goals scored for the Otters (1-0-1).

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 28 shots for Kingston. Troy Timpano made 31 saves for Erie.

The Frontenacs went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Otters went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 COLTS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Luke Burghardt scored twice as the Battalion subdued Barrie.

Daniel Walker supplied the game-winning goal for North Bay (1-0-0) at 11:16 of the second period. Luke Moncada and Kyle Potts also chipped in.

Jaden Peca and Kade Landry scored for the Colts (1-1-0).

Julian Sime turned aside 22 shots for North Bay. Christian Propp kicked out 25 shots for Barrie.

The Battalion went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Colts went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

SPITFIRES 5 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Playfair supplied the game-winning goal for Windsor as it toppled the Knights.

Igor Larionov, Cole Purboo, Tyler Angle and Aaron Luchuk supplied the rest of the offence for the Spitfires (2-0-0).

Josh Nelson and Adrian Carbonara scored for the Knights (0-1-0).

Michael DiPietro turned aside 30 shots for Windsor. Tyler Johnson turned away 27 shots for London.

The Spitfires went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Knights went 0-for-5 on the power play.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ty Dellandrea scored twice as Flint beat the Rangers.

Hunter Holmes, Fedor Gordeev and Jake Durham also had goals for the Firebirds (1-0-0).

Adam Liska, Adam Mascherin and Riley Damiani found the back of the net for Kitchener (0-1-0).

Garrett Forrest turned aside 30 shots for Flint. Luke Richardson kicked out 34 shots for Kitchener.

The Firebirds went 3-for-8 with the man advantage. The Rangers went 2-for-4 on the power play.

---

STING 4 STORM 3 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Drake Rymsha and Anthony Salinitri scored in both the shootout and regulation as Sarnia edged the Storm.

Connor Schlichting had the other for the Sting (1-0-0).

Alexey Toropchenko, Liam Hawel and Ryan Merkley scored for Guelph (0-0-1).

Justin Fazio made 32 saves for Sarnia. Anthony Popovich turned aside 21 shots for Guelph.

The Sting went 1-for-5 with the man advantage. The Storm went 1-for-9 on the power play.

---

