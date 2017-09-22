Man gains entry to Yankees clubhouse after game in Toronto

TORONTO — A man was detained by stadium security after gaining entry to the New York Yankees clubhouse after Friday's game at Rogers Centre.

While pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was speaking to reporters following New York's 8-1 loss to Toronto, several clubhouse attendants, a Yankees security staffer and players Todd Frazier and Tyler Wade chased the fan out the rear doors of the clubhouse.

The man apparently attempted to steal some towels and a Yankees batting helmet used by the ball boys.

Frazier was upset by the security breach, saying he was concerned the intruder might have a weapon.