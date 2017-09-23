Virginia hands Boise State its worst home loss since 2001

BOISE, Idaho — After losing 20 of its last 21 road games coming in, Virginia had a festive vibe in its locker room following a 42-23 dismantling of Boise State on Friday night with plenty of players excited about the 2,400-mile flight home.

"It's going to be a fun trip back," Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert said, whose team was a 14-point underdog. "We see what people say, and it's expected after what kind of season we had last year. But we know what we're capable of and how much better we are.

"Now, people have to take us seriously. We're building momentum now, and we're excited to see how it plays out."

Benkert threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns as the Cavaliers handed Boise State its worst home loss since 2001.

Virginia (3-1) notched its first win west of the Mississippi River since 1991 when it beat BYU 45-40. In avenging an embarrassing 56-14 loss to Boise State in 2015, the Cavaliers also surpassed their win total from last season.

Boise State (2-2) hasn't suffered a double-digit loss at home since the 2001 season.

"There's gonna be some changes," said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is 5-5 in its last 10 games. "What they are, I don't know yet. But we need to fix the consistency of our entire team in all three phases. It can't just be about one side.

"Good football teams play together, play off each other, and help all sides of the ball in one way or another. And that just didn't happen tonight."

While this was Virginia's first trip to Boise, second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall faced the Broncos on the road twice while coaching BYU, losing both times.

This time, it was different.