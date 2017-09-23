Rangers fall 3 1/2 back for wild card with 4-1 loss to A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — Rookie Matt Olson hit his sixth home run in seven games, a second-inning drive off Nick Martinez that helped the Oakland Athletics beat Texas 4-1 on Friday night and damage the Rangers' playoff hopes.

Olson homered following a leadoff walk to Khris Davis, his 13th home run in September and his 16th in his last 23 games.

Texas, which had won four straight, dropped 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. The Rangers are tied with the Los Angeles Angels.

Shin-Soo Choo hit his 21st home run for Texas, which has lost six of its last seven at Oakland.

Martinez (3-7) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits in six innings. He is winless in six starts and four relief appearances since June 25.

Kendall Graveman (6-4) gave up one run, six hits and three walks in seven innings as Oakland won its fifth straight, and Blake Treinen retired three batters for his 10th save. The A's were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the evening.

Texas went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. The Rangers stranded a runner at third base in the second, left two on in the fourth and failed to score after loading the bases with two outs in the sixth. Choo ended the game by striking out with runners at second and third.

Third baseman Drew Robinson's fielding error led to an unearned run in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Adrian Beltre is moving better and manager Jeff Banister hasn't ruled out the slugger returning to third base before the end of the regular season. Beltre spent time on the 10-day DL this month with a left hamstring strain.