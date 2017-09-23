Trump's comments about anthem, Curry inflame sports stars

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem," Trump wrote in an afternoon pair of tweets. "If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

Plenty of other current and former stars from across sports weighed in Saturday.

Richard Sherman of Seattle Seahawks said the president's behaviour is "unacceptable and needs to be addressed."

"If you do not condemn this divisive rhetoric you are condoning it!!" Sherman tweeted.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell strongly backed his league's players.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," Goodell said in a statement.

Trump also bemoaned what he called a decline in violence in football, noting that it's "not the same game" because players are now either penalized or thrown out of games for aggressive tackles.

"No man or woman should ever have to choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights," DeMaurice Smith, the NFL Players Association executive director, said Saturday. "No worker nor any athlete, professional or not, should be forced to become less than human when it comes to protecting their basic health and safety."

Trump has met with some teams already in his first year in office.

Clemson visited the White House this year after winning the College Football Playoff, some members of the New England Patriots went after the Super Bowl victory and the Chicago Cubs went to the Oval Office in June to commemorate their World Series title. The Cubs also had the larger and more traditional visit with President Barack Obama in January, four days before the Trump inauguration.

North Carolina, the reigning NCAA men's basketball champion, said Saturday it will not visit the White House this season. The Tar Heels said scheduling conflicts were the lone reason.

Reynolds reported from Miami.

By Catherine Lucey And Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press