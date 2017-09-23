Vinales on pole at Aragon MotoGP, Rossi 3rd after broken leg

ALCANIZ, Spain — Maverick Vinales took pole position at the Aragon MotoGP on Saturday, ahead of Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

Rossi impressed with the third fastest time just three weeks after he needed surgery after breaking two bones in his right leg while riding an off-road motorcycle. The nine-time world champion missed only one race because of the injury.

Vinales pushed his Yamaha to his fifth pole of the season.

Defending champion Marc Marquez will start the race on Sunday from fifth on the grid after he crashed his Honda in the session.