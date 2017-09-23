The Latest: NFL commissioner calls Trump remarks 'divisive'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Latest on President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The commissioner of the National Football League says President Donald Trump's comments about players who kneel during the national anthem are "divisive" and show an "unfortunate lack of respect."

Trump said during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand to protest treatment of blacks by police.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has come back with a strongly worded response. He says Trump's remarks "demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Goodall adds "the NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture."

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.