Bell class of the field in Truck Series win at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell pulled away down the stretch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell won the playoff opener for the series and earned an automatic spot in the next round. Bell won his fifth race of the season and the Kyle Busch Motorsports driver stamped himself as the favourite for the championship.

He won all three stages and holds a 25-point lead in the standings.

Bell was the only playoff driver to finish in the top five. Truck playoff drivers held spots six through 11.