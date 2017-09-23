Yankees pitcher Severino hit by liner in batting practice

TORONTO — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been hit in the back of the left shoulder by a line drive while the Toronto Blue Jays were taking batting practice.

The right-hander didn't appear to suffer a serious injury in the accident Saturday.

Severino is expected to start the AL wild-card game should the Yankees play in that matchup. He is 13-6 with a 3.03 ERA overall, and is 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break.

Severino was struck while playing catch in right field. He went down in pain and then resumed throwing. He later left the field to apply an ice pack.