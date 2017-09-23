Sanders kicks a walk off 53-yarder, New Mexico trips Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jason Sanders kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock, lifting New Mexico past Tulsa 16-13 on Saturday. It was the second straight game that Tulsa's lost by a last-second field goal.

The final drive was set up after Bijon Parker snagged his first career interception, setting up New Mexico (2-2) at its own 43. The resulting 10-play drive covered just 22 yards, but ate almost all the clock before Sanders split the uprights.

New Mexico's linebacker-turned-quarterback Coltin Gerhart — he replaced an injured Lamar Jordan last week — gained a career-high 156 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries. He's the first Lobo with a 100-yard game this season.

The Lobos dominated the stats, but fumbled four times, losing two. The final fumble allowed Tulsa (1-3) an 84-yard drive ending in a Redford Jones field goal to tie the game at 13-13 early in the final quarter.