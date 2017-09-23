Pass rush helps sluggish Tennessee outlast UMass 17-13

"I'll take full responsibility," Jones said of the penalty. "That's on me. I also think it was a byproduct of huddling our sideline and talking to our team. The official thinks I'm talking to him and then did talk to him and, you know, that's on me. (I was) trying to give our team a spark as well."

UMass threatened to take the lead with less than 10 minutes left when Andy Isabella's 42-yard run put the Minutemen at the Tennessee 38. But the Minutemen went backward from there — thanks in part to a Jonathan Kongbo sack — and punted on fourth-and-16 at the 44.

The Minutemen's next drive stalled after UMass got as far as Tennessee's 45. Tennessee clinched the victory when UMass lost the ball on downs at its own 17 with 22 seconds left.

"I'm proud of the way they played," UMass coach Mark Whipple said. "We wanted to get it to a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, and we did. We just couldn't make the play that we needed to, to get us over the top."

Both teams used backup quarterbacks for part of the second half. UMass' Ross Comis took over for the injured Ford late in the third quarter. Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano replaced Quinten Dormady late in the third quarter, but Dormady returned after the Vols failed to move the ball on Guarantano's three series.

THE TAKEAWAY

UMass: Kicking woes and poor pass protection have hurt UMass all season, and the pattern continued on Saturday. Michael Schreiner missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the game in the second quarter. Logan Laurent replaced Schreiner and made UMass' second extra-point try. UMass had allowed a Football Bowl Subdivision-high 5.75 sacks per game before Saturday and has now increased that average to 6.0.

Tennessee: The Vols must sort out their quarterback situation after neither Dormady nor Guarantano could move the ball consistently on Saturday. Dormady was 17 of 27 for 187 yards with a touchdown pass and fumble. Guarantano was 2 of 5 for minus-3 yards and had three carries for 4 yards.

STUBBORN AGAINST SEC

UMass has gone 0-4 against SEC teams over the last two years but has been competitive in each of those games.

In three games with SEC schools last season, UMass trailed Florida 10-7 at the start of the fourth quarter before losing 24-7 and also fell 47-35 to Mississippi State and 34-28 to South Carolina. UMass actually led Mississippi State at halftime.

MEDICAL REPORT

An ankle injury prevented Breneman from playing. Tennessee centre Jashon Robertson and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle were announced as scratches shortly before the opening kickoff due to unspecified injuries. UMass played the second half without injured offensive tackle Jack Driscoll.

NEXT UP

UMass hosts Ohio.

Tennessee hosts No. 11 Georgia.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press