Rourke passes Ohio over Eastern Michigan 27-20

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Nathan Rourke found freshman Cameron Odom from 7 yards out in the second overtime to lift Ohio over Eastern Michigan 27-20 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

The winner followed an 8-yard scoring strike from Rourke to Brendan Cope on a play-action fade to the right corner in the first extra session. Rourke finished 19 of 32 for 197 yards for Ohio (3-1, 1-0). A.J. Ouellette carried 26 times for 145 yards.

Ohio benefited from a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown by Bradd Ellis in the second quarter which gave the Bobcats a 10-6 lead at intermission.

Eastern Michigan (2-1, 0-1) forced overtime with a seven-play, 69-yard drive culminated by Ian Eriksen's 1-yard touchdown plunge.