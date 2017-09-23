Illinois State uses big 3rd quarter to beat Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jake Kolbe passed for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another to help Illinois State beat Missouri State 34-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Redbirds (3-0, 1-0) pulled away in the third quarter as Kolbe led touchdown drives of 60, 64, 58 and 35 yards. His 28-yard TD pass to Anthony Fowler made it 34-6 with 7 seconds left in the period. The Bears (1-3, 0-1) capped the scoring on a late field goal.

Both teams had 236 yards of total offence in the first half before Illinois State outgained the Bears 217-0 in the third.

Kolbe finished 24-for-32 passing with an interception. Spencer Schnell had nine catches for 135 yards and James Robinson ran 10 times for 81 yards and a score.