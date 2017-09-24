Reyna scores again as Whitecaps down Rapids

VANCOUVER — Yordy Reyna scored the winner and set up another as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fredy Montero also had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (14-9-6), which moved four points clear atop Major League Soccer's Western Conference and stretched its unbeaten streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Dominique Badji replied for last-place Colorado (7-17-5).

The Whitecaps now have 48 points on the year, while the Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders are tied for second. Seattle lost 2-0 at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, but Portland and Kansas City are both in action at home on Sunday.

After the Rapids got an equalizer that made it 1-1 just before halftime on a sloppy sequence that will disappoint Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson, Montero chipped a pass over the top and into Reyna's path in the 54th minute.

The lightning-quick Peruvian left Rapids defender Axel Sjoberg in his wake and beat goalkeeper Tim Howard, who was slow to react off his line, to the loose ball before burying his fifth goal in just 14 games.

Reyna missed the first half of the season with a broken foot, but now has three goals in Vancouver's last four games.

With nothing to play for but pride, Colorado pushed forward and forced a good save out of Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted in the 67th minute when Micheal Azira tried his luck from just outside the penalty area.

But that would be as close as the Rapids would come as Vancouver improved to 8-2-3 over its last 13 games.

Montero opened the scoring in the fourth minute with his 13th goal off a lethal delivery from Reyna. After the Rapids could only partially clear a Vancouver free kick, the ball found its way back to Reyna on the left, and he dropped a perfect cross from between two defenders and onto the Colombian striker's head.