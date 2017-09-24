Snitker's status as Braves manager still unclear for 2018

ATLANTA — Braves manager Brian Snitker still doesn't know if he will return next year after meeting Saturday with front office executives.

General manager John Coppollela and president of baseball operations John Hart spoke with Snitker a few hours before Atlanta played Philadelphia, but gave no indication of a timetable or which way the team is leaning.

"John Hart and I are going to talk things through," Coppollela said. "We certainly know what's at stake at the end of the season, and I understand the timing. We are aware of the job that Brian has done and what he's meant to the Braves, not only in 2017 but in the 41 years he's had here."

Coppollela and Snitker, speaking separately with reporters, both described the meeting as "upbeat and positive." Snitker reiterated his hope that the team brings him back.

"We have the rest of the season to go and I am sure we will continue to talk and happily express views and things like that the next week," Snitker said.

The Braves have until five days after the World Series to pick up the option on Snitker's contract. He has managed on a one-year deal this season.

"I don't see it going down to the last hour, but I can't give you any certain date or time," Coppollela said. "It could be prior to the end of the season. It could be right at the end of the season. We just don't know right now."

Snitker is 128-148 since replacing Fredi Gonzalez on an interim basis May 17, 2016. The Braves named him their full-time manager after the season, but didn't commit to a long-term contract.

The Braves were 45-45 on July 16, but have gone 24-38 since — the worst record in the NL over that stretch.

Hart and Coppollela chose Snitker after interviewing veteran managers Bud Black, Ron Washington and Bo Porter and speaking about the job with Braves assistant coaches Terry Pendleton and Eddie Perez.