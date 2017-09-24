Moore's late FG gives North Texas 46-43 win over UAB

DENTON, Texas — Trevor Moore's fourth field goal, a 27-yarder with seven seconds remaining, lifted North Texas to a 46-43 win over UAB in a Conference USA opener on Saturday night.

After A.J. Erdely tied the game at 43 with his fourth touchdown pass with 27 seconds left, Evan Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards. On the next play Jeffery Wilson ran 34 yards to the Blazers 10. There were two timeouts before Moore, who was good from 29, 40 and 45 yards earlier in the game, calmly won the 500th game in North Texas history.

Mason Fine threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns for the Mean Green (2-2) and Wilson ran for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Erdely led the Blazers (2-2) on 75- and 73-yard scoring drives late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 321 yards. Andre Wilson had five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Collin Lisa had four catches for 105.