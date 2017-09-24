SMU runs for 314 yards, 4 TDs, beats Arkansas State 44-21

JONESBORO, Ark. — Ben Hicks accounted for three touchdowns, Ke'Mon Freeman had 92 of SMU's 315 yards rushing and two touchdowns and the Mustangs beat Arkansas State 44-21 on Saturday night.

Hicks had a 7-yard run to cap the scoring and threw touchdown passes of 55 and 49 yards to James Proche, who finished with three receptions for 131 yards for SMU (3-1). Xavier Jones had 19 carries for 146 yards and receiver Courtland Sutton added a 2-yard TD run.

Justice Hansen's second touchdown pass, a 19-yarder to Mack Blake gave Arkansas State (1-2) a 14-10 lead with nine seconds left in the first quarter. Sutton's touchdown early in the second put SMU in the lead for good, Freeman had a 35-yard scoring run with 3:32 left in the half and, after the Red Wolves went three-and-out on their next possession, Proche's 49-yarder made it 30-14 at the break.

Jordan Wyatt's interception return to the Arkansas State 33 set up Freeman's second TD run that gave SMU a 23-point lead going into the fourth quarter.